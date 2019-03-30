AIADMK govt. will do anything to keep position safe: Dhinakaran

The present rulers have pledged the ‘Great Movement’ to the Modi government at the Centre, charged Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran here on Friday.

He was campaigning for Vellore Parliament constituency candidate and former State Minister, K. Pandurangan. The present rulers of the State would go to any extent to keep their position safe, he said.

‘Send home’

“Not only Modi or his daddy or even his daddy’s daddy can save these betrayers after the elections,” he said and added, “It is high time voters understand the role of betrayers, who are covering themselves with the ‘two leaves’ symbol. It is a one-time opportunity for voters to send Modi home as well teach a lesson to the betrayers of ‘Amma’.” He also lashed out at the DMK-Congress combine, for compromising on Sri Lankan Tamils’ issue. He recalled that late M. Karunanidhi lied about MGR in the 1984 Assembly elections but was rejected by the people of Tamil Nadu. Likewise, voters should think positively for the welfare of the State and should vote for AMMK candidates in the Parlaimentary polls as well as byelections, Mr. Dhinakaran said.

Earlier, he campaigned in Visharam, where he said, “We do not have any tie-up with BJP. Without compromising our policy, we fought it out to get this gift box symbol. Had I tried this before Palaniswami would not have become Chief Minister..”

He campaigned for Arakkonam candidate, N.G. Parthiban, and contestant for Sholighur assembly, M.V. Poovannan, at Kaveripakkam, Walajapet, Muthukadai, Arcot and Visharam.