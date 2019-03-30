‘AIADMK-AINRC alliance unholy’

Terming the alliance between the All India N R Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as “unholy,” AICC secretary in-charge for the Union Territory Sanjay Dutt said the AIADMK has betrayed the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha by aligning with AINRC.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Dutt said Ms. Jayalalitha had called the AINRC a “traitor,” after the party failed to keep its promise of not inducting AIADMK legislators in the Ministry when AINRC chief N. Rangasamy became the Chief Minister in 2011.

“The AIADMK leaders even now talk about getting blessings from Amma. In that case, how will they explain their alliance with N R Congress, which the party supremo once termed a traitor,” he said.

Ms. Jayalalitha had taken a strong position against certain policies of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his deputy had completely surrendered to the BJP government, he added.

Seeking an explanation from Mr. Rangasamy on whether he followed the policies of the BJP, the Congress leader said the AINRC’s decision to align with the saffron party had “shocked” the minority community in UT.

“The minorities in UT now feel insecure after AINRC entered into a tie-up with the BJP,” he said.

Questioning the rationale of selecting K. Narayanasamy as AINRC candidate, Mr. Dutt said while Congress had fielded a person with “proven track record,” the principal opposition party had selected an inexperienced person. “I believe, other considerations went in favour of selecting the AINRC candidate,” he said.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, PCC chief A. Namassivayam and Parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan were also present at the press conference.