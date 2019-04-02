About 1,700 Jan Dhan accounts in U.P. under scanner for suspicious deposits

02 April 2019 21:57 IST

About 1,700 Jan Dhan accounts in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district have come under the scanner of the Election Commission for receiving suspicious deposits ahead of the elections, officials said. They said about ₹10,000 each, totalling about ₹1.7 crore, have been deposited in these accounts over the past few days. The Income Tax department has launched an investigation into the issue, along with other agencies.

