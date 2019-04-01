A gola for a goli: Shah

The BJP believes in the policy of answering a goli (bullet) of terrorists with a gola (bomb), party national president Amit Shah said on Monday, speaking at an election rally on the outskirts of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district under the Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency. Reiterating his campaign theme that the country was safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Shah said the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack had been avenged. Referring to the retaliatory air strikes on terror bases in Pakistan, Mr. Shah in a pejorative reference said Mr. Modi was unlike ‘mauni baba’ Manmohan Singh.