A ‘contaminated’ alliance: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) leaders mahamilavati (contaminated), “who are asking for proof of our brave sons’ attack on terrorists in their own turf.”

He addressed two meetings in Bihar during the day.

“After the Pulwama terror attack, the brave sons of India displayed their valour… for the first time in Indian history, they entered the home of the terrorists to teach them a lesson…the whole world is discussing the attack, but these mahamilavati are asking for proof from Modi... these people should tell the country whether they have faith in the brave sons of India or Pakistan’s kupoot (bad son),” the Prime Minister said at his first Lok Sabha poll campaign meeting at Jamui.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan is an NDA candidate from Jamui (reserved constituency) pitted against mahagathbandhan’s Bhudeo Choudhury of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party. PM Modi also listed NDA government’s development works done by both at Centre and the State.

At Gaya, Mr. Modi said only two types of people had a problem with “this chowkidar”: the mahamilavati and the terrorists and their sympathisers. “Are you people happy with what the chowkidar has done for the country?,” he asked the crowd. “Whatever remains to be done too will be completed by this chowkidar.”

‘Election slogan’

In Odisha’s KBK region (Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput), Mr. Modi said the Congress talked about poverty, for which the party itself was largely responsible, only during elections. “For 70 years, people have been denied their rights. When election comes, Congress chants garibi..garibi,” he told a public meeting at the district headquarters town of Kalahandi. It was his second meeting in the region in the last five days.

Quoting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statement that ‘if one rupee is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reaches the poor,” he said this was made in reference to Kalahandi.

“What has the Congress done after having admitted its failure? Should not the then Prime Minister have found a solution? These are the kind of people who identify the disease, but don’t prescribe the remedy. Only Modi has the ability to treat the disease,” the Prime Minister said.

“I am indebted to you for having given me the opportunity to alter the situation. We have taken such steps for poverty alleviation that the Congress could not take in seventy years. But I can now say with pride that if the Central government sends 100 paise from Delhi, it ensures that all the 100 paise reach the pockets of the poor,” he said.

He said there was little development under the Biju Janata Dal government in Odisha. “Had there been a BJP government in Odisha in 2014, the pace of development, which has now slowed down drastically, would have been faster. But the problem is that the present [Naveen Patnaik] government does not budge and becomes a roadblock to development.”

“Despite not getting cooperation from the Odisha government, I have worked hard to ensure that that the fruits of welfare reach dalits and tribal,” said Mr. Modi.

Odisha, he said, was going to create history due to the Central government’s pro-poor steps. “The history Uttar Pradesh created in 2017 and Tripura created in 2018 is going to be repeated by Odisha this time.”