845 candidates in fray for T.N. LS polls

A total of 845 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, including 65 women and 559 Independents.

The Independents include all candidates belonging to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), who will now fight under the ‘gift pack’ symbol. One candidate belongs to the Third Gender. Overall, 1,576 nominations were filed for the Lok Sabha polls in the State.

After the deadline for withdrawal closed on Friday afternoon, recognised national parties have 57 candidates, recognised State parties, 55 candidates, while other registered parties have 174 candidates with Independents being the maximum at 559, according to official data released by the Chief Electoral Officer.

A total of 68 male candidates and 24 female candidates withdrew their nominations in the last two days. Thoothukudi, which will witness a high profile contest between DMK’s Kanimozhi and the BJP State President Tamilisai Soundararajan, saw the maximum number of withdrawals — 14, while Chennai-Central and Dharmapuri saw eight each.

Karur has the maximum number of candidates fighting the polls at 42, while Chennai-South will see 40 candidates facing off, followed by Thoothukudi at 37 and Chennai-Central, 31 candidates. Eighteen constituencies in the State will see over 20 candidates each fighting the polls.

Bypoll candidates

For the bypoll to 18 constituencies, a total of 269 candidates — 241 male and 28 female — will be contesting. Of these, 187, including AMMK’s candidates, are Independent. None of the recognised national parties are fighting these bypoll.

Perambur, which has the maximum number of candidates at 40, saw the maximum number of withdrawals — 11. Sattur has 30 candidates and Nilakkottai, 20 candidates. Harur, Hosur and Gudiyattum have the least number of candidates at 9,9 and 7 respectively.