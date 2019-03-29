76 voter ID cards found in drain

As many as 76 voter identity cards were found in a drain near Hallada Chara Basaveshwar temple on Halabhavi- Shahapur road in Shahapur town, Yadgir district, on Thursday.

Sangamesh Jidage, tahsildar of Shahapur, who rushed to the spot, told The Hindu that initial information suggested that they were supposed to be distributed among voters, but not done.

Mr. Jidage said all voter identity cards have the address of Mahal Roja and Sagar villages in the taluk. Therefore, show-cause notices to Mahal Roja revenue inspector Siddramareddy and booth officer Shankramma were issued seeking clarifications on why the voter cards were not distributed properly.

An inquiry

M. Kurma Rao, Deputy Commissioner, told The Hindu that they would be given to the voters concerned as they are genuine. “We will also conduct an inquiry,” he added.

A complaint will be lodged at the jurisdiction police station simultaneously, Mr. Kurma Rao said.