2 lakh supporters expected to gather in Mandya

Around two lakh political enthusiasts are expected to visit the Unitary University off Bengaluru–Mysuru highway, the counting centre for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday.

This constituency had witnessed intense electioneering in the fierce electoral battle between Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son K. Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha. The constituency had witnessed a very high voter turnout of 80.23%.

The district administration has made arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of counting of votes on Thursday.

While the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC across the district for 42 hours from May 23, the Police Department will deploy around 500 personnel at the counting centre.