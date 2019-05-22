2 lakh supporters expected to gather in Mandya

Around two lakh political enthusiasts are expected to visit the Unitary University off Bengaluru–Mysuru highway, the counting centre for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday.
This constituency had witnessed intense electioneering in the fierce electoral battle between Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son K. Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha. The constituency had witnessed a very high voter turnout of 80.23%.
The district administration has made arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of counting of votes on Thursday.
While the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC across the district for 42 hours from May 23, the Police Department will deploy around 500 personnel at the counting centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor