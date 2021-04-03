Youth unimpressed by tenor of campaign

Adithya Prasad

Kochi

03 April 2021 00:54 IST

It has done little to alter their perception of politics

Neither political fronts nor their campaigners have covered themselves in glory on the campaign trail this poll season even as watchful youngsters seem far from impressed.

As it is, the standard of the campaign seems to have done precious little to change their clichéd perception about politics.

“The insensitivity of it all starts right from their noisy campaign with little regard for people’s discomfort, which also often leaves them stranded on roads while on important assignments. Also, there is a general negativity in turning even positive messaging of rivals into needless controversies, thus reducing one’s election campaign into personal vilification of opponents. There are better ways to win votes,” said Varsha Venugopal, vice chairperson, St. Teresa’s College.

Alex Varghese, a final year B.Com student of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, found the campaign on women’s entry to Sabarimala nothing less than “religious extremism”. Nor was he impressed by the campaign that shows scant regard for the COVID-19 protocol, including physical distancing.

Sreelakshmi P.S., a first year LLB student, though was impressed by the ruling front’s performance in the face of challenges ranging from the deluge, Nipah, and COVID-19, is disappointed with the general standard of the campaign cutting across political affiliations, especially the misogynist streak of it. “The campaign should be based on a people’s agenda. The religion-based political campaign of the right-wing is equally deplorable,” she said.

Adithya Prasad, a 23-year-old doing house surgency, abhorred the whataboutery dominating the political campaign and scanty representation of women in the election. “Ideological mooring alone is no basis for defending the indefensible. There is this resigned feeling of no choice is a good choice when it comes to picking a side to vote,” he said.

Sreepriya Suraj, a second year B.Sc Chemistry student of Maharaja’s College, found the campaign a whole lot of empty noise. “Without any reassurance about time-bound execution of promises during the campaign dominated by parody songs, it all seems a farce taking the electorate for a ride,” she said.