Youth Congress march turns violent in Kozhikode

A protest march taken out by Youth Congress to the Kozhikode Collectorate flaying the alleged backdoor appointment facilitated by the Left Democratic Front-led government turned violent on February 15. Many Congress workers including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee leader T. Siddique sustained injury in the police action.

Police resorted to lathi-charge as protesters tried to cross the barricade and destroy it. Water cannons were also used to disperse the irate crowd. Resisting the police action, the Youth Congress workers continued the sit-in blocking the road.

The Youth Congress leaders alleged that the police were creating a provocative ambiance against a peaceful protest which exposed the State government’s attempt to make Public Service Commissions a scarecrow and facilitate illegal appointments. Even senior leaders and news photographers were not spared in the attack, they claimed.