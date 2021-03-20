Young voters concerned about ‘corporate politics’

‘Women must be better represented in politics’

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, young voters in Ernakulam are thinking about the low representation of women in politics, the rise of a corporate-backed outfit and constituency-specific issues.

Saina Rinu, a 21-year-old student at the Government Law College, is apprehensive about the rise of “corporate politics” that Twenty20 has brought to the Kunnathunad constituency, from where she will vote for the first time in the Assembly election this year.

“They won in four panchayats in the local body elections last year backed by their ability to satisfy basic needs like repairing roads and providing cheap provisions. A corporate outfit has turned into a threat to democratic politics and political parties have a lot to learn from them,” she said.

“A political party that is clear about its ideology can be trusted since they have a clear manifesto. But the future and intentions of a corporate-backed body can be uncertain. Democratic politics seems to be giving way to a corporate one,” Saina said.

The low number of women contesting the elections is utterly disappointing, says Niranjana R., a 20-year-old student at St. Teresa’s College and chairperson of the apolitical students’ union at the college. “Women are hardly given any validity or space, and women empowerment is only parroted without any meaning. To address issues that women face, women will have to be better represented in politics. Why more women are not fielded, though they are capable, is perplexing,” she says.

‘Party doesn’t matter’

Some first-time voters are undecided. Anaina Thomas, a 19-year-old B.Com. student, says that she will cast her vote depending on the merit of the candidate, and has not been watching keenly enough to know specifically what issues might be factored into her decision.

The Njarakkal resident says that she is hoping suburban areas will also eventually see the development that the city is headed towards.

Vinayak S. Kumar, a 24-year-old resident of Aluva, says the political party matters little to him and he will vote based on the issues raised and promises made by the candidate. Recurrent flooding is an issue in Aluva, but he is unsure if the matter will factor in the campaign or the promises made for the area.

Abhishek Johnson, a 22-year-old student at the Government Law College, who will vote in Thrikaripur, Kasaragod, says that the policies of the outgoing government and the reactions to it will determine the vote this time. When he votes, he is thinking about a range of issues including the fuel price hike, demonetisation, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the development of roads in the constituency.

He also raises the issue of the “scams” he says were part of the previous government, including the row over the PSC appointments, and the failure of the Opposition in effectively taking up such matters.