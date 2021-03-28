Yechury backs move on judicial probe against ED

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 March 2021 19:36 IST

‘No Central agency can work in a State without its concurrence’

Objecting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks against the State government’s move to institute a judicial probe against the Enforcement Directorate, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit back at the Centre for allegedly violating federal principles.

“The Defence Minister must re-read the Constitution. No Central agency can interfere or work in a State without the concurrence of the State concerned. If the State does not concur, the agency has to seek judicial intervention. It cannot be a direct intervention like what is being done now,” he said at a meet-the-press programme organised by Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust here on Sunday.

RS poll postponement

He was also critical of the Election Commission (EC) for its moves to defer the Rajya Sabha polls in the State and to prevent the government from distributing rice to white and blue ratio card holders.

Calling the postponement of the Rajya Sabha seats ‘unconstitutional’, Mr. Yechury said the move amounted to denial of representation for the people of Kerala in the Council of States. “The action is bizarre since it has come after the election process was initiated. Any challenge can only be taken up after the electoral process is over. It places a question mark on the commission’s independence. The move is suspicious too since it amounts to waiting for a change in the composition of the Legislative Assembly. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) stands to win two out of the three seats to the Rajya Sabha at present,” he said.

On ‘manoeuvrings’

Accusing the United Democratic Front (UDF) of playing ‘in tandem’ with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in all controversies, Mr. Yechury expressed doubts about the ‘political manoeuvrings under way in Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam’ where the nominations of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates were rejected.

He added that the Sabarimala controversy was being raked up by the LDF’s political rivals as they could not find fault with the government’s performance.