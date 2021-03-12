Kerala Assembly Elections | Will make Palakkad best in 5 years: Sreedharan

Metroman says he is entering the track of development, and not politics

Metroman E. Sreedharan, virtually launching his electioneering on the BJP banner here on Friday, said that he would convert Palakkad into the best town in the State in two years, and the best in the country in five years.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidates in the State. Mr. Sreedharan visited the BJP district office here and held discussions with party leaders, including district president E. Krishnadas. He also visited Vadakkanthara Bhagavathy temple here.

Mr. Sreedharan exuded confidence on winning the election in Palakkad. “I am confident of winning. My age is not an issue. In fact, experience comes with age. That’s an advantage,” he told reporters here on Friday.

The fact that Palakkad municipality is ruled by the BJP with a clear majority has added to Mr. Sreedharan’s confidence. “We have efficient workers here. I studied and grew up in Palakkad. It is not a strange place for me,” he said.

Sabarimala issue

Referring to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s regret over the Sabarimala issue, Mr. Sreedharan said there was no point in crying over spilt milk. But he doubted if it was genuine regret by Mr. Surendran. He said the government had wounded the sentiments of lakhs of people by forcefully allowing women to enter Sabarimala.

He said his aim was development of the land, and not tumultuous issues such as Sabarimala. “Our country needs industry. Without industry, there will be no financial progress,” he said, adding that a large number of people were surviving without an employment.

He said he was entering the track of development, and not politics. Mr. Sreedharan discussed with BJP leaders the chances of a victory in Palakkad. He will have to take on the incumbent United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in a triangular fight in Palakkad. The LDF has fielded C.P. Pramod in Palakkad. The UDF is yet to declare its candidate.

Palakkad was alternately represented by the UDF and the LDF in the Assembly since 1957. UDF’s incumbent Shafi Parambil has been Palakkad’s MLA since 2011. He defeated BJP’s Sobha Surendran by 17,483 votes in 2016.

The BJP is fielding Mr. Sreedharan in Palakkad considering its potential vote share here. In 2016, the BJP had 29.08% vote share. The BJP leadership says it has improved its vote share ever since.