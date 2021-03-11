Where legislators made a mark

Representatives of constituency driving force behind Kozhikode city’s development

From an overgrown town, Kozhikode has transformed into a tier-III city in the past decade or so. And, legislators of Kozhikode North Assembly constituency have been the driving force behind the rapid transformation of the city.

Right from the erstwhile British era, the region has been the hub for governmental activity. But today, the cityscape reflects the infrastructure growth, gesturing towards a positive sign of development in the future.

The civil station, the military barracks at West Hill, Calicut Diocese Bishop’s House, major educational institutions such as the government medical college, government homoeopathy college, Malabar Christian College, Devagiri St. Joseph’s College, Providence Women’s College, government engineering college, government polytechnic college, and the women’s polytechnic college fall under this Assembly segment.

The urban constituency comprising 32 divisions of the Kozhikode Corporation has a demographic profile with over 60% belonging to the Hindu community, the majority being Nairs. Muslims and Christians constitute 25% and 15% respectively of the remaining population.

In the recent three-tier local body polls, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front won 23 divisions; the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) four, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) five. Left parties garnered 47,977 votes, while the UDF and the BJP received 34,616 and 30,678 votes respectively, thereby indicating a three-cornered contest in the Assembly polls.

The electoral history of Kozhikode has interesting facts – the CPI(M) has been winning the Assembly polls hands down after it fielded A. Pradeep Kumar in the 2006 polls. Before the delimitation of Assembly segments in 2008, the constituency was known as Kozhikode- I.

However, in the Lok Sabha polls, as was seen in most Assembly segments in Kozhikode district, the UDF had an upper hand. Congress candidate M.K. Raghavan had secured a lead of 1,862 votes in 2009 parliament elections. The same pattern was repeated when Mr. Raghavan got 1,519 and 4,558 more votes than the CPI(M) candidates in the 2015 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Incidentally, Mr. Pradeep Kumar was fielded to take on Mr. Raghavan in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

For long since 1977, the segment was held by the CPI (M).

The late Congress leader A. Sujanapal had captured the seat in 1991 polls. From then the electorate has been switching loyalties.

The late CPI (M) leader M. Dasan, who wrested the seat in 1996 elections, however lost to Sujanapal in the subsequent polls held in 2001.

Now, the CPI(M) has decided to field former Mayor Thottathil Raveendran to retain the seat, while the BJP is planning to nominate its State general secretary M.T. Ramesh and the Congress K.M. Abhijith, State president of the Kerala Students Union.