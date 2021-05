A video analysis on the Kerala Assembly Election results 2021

The Kerala Assembly Election​ saw the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF​) retaining power with 99 seats, marking the first time an alliance has won consecutive terms in Kerala​ since its 1982 election.

The United Democratic Front (UDF​) won the remaining 41 seats; 6 less than in 2016. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA​) with the BJP​ was unable to win any seats.

How was this possible? Who were the key winners and losers?