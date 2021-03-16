Walayar victims’ mother to contest against Vijayan

‘Will contest poll as an independent’

The mother of the two minor girls who were raped and killed at Walayar in 2017 will contest against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from Dharmadam in the coming Assembly election.

Declaring her decision to contest the election at the Thrissur Press Club on Tuesday, she said she would contest as an independent candidate. “I don’t want support from the Sangh Parivar.”

“I am contesting the election to seek justice for my children. I want action taken against Deputy Superintendent of Police M.J. Sojan, who scuttled the investigation and denied justice to my children even after their death... There are many police officers who deny justice to poor people like me. There are many people like me who are suffering silently. I have taken the decision to contest to bring them justice,” she said.

She recently tonsured her head in protest against the State, which had hesitated to take action against the police officers who scuttled the probe in the Walayar case. She had been observing sathyagraha from January 26 in Palakkad, seeking justice for her children.