Walayar mother gets tiny frock as symbol

Emotional moment as she begins campaign in Dharmadam

The mother of the Walayar children, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances, has been issued a tiny frock as the symbol to contest in Dharmadam.

An Independent candidate, she announced the decision to contest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek justice for her two daughters and to tell people about the “injustice she had faced from the LDF government”. Receiving the symbol of the frock turned out to be an emotional moment for her as she began the election campaign in the constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the mother said that the frock was not just an election symbol but a reminder of her two children.

“It will tell the story of betrayal and injustice faced by the mother, who lost her two daughters. It will be a symbol that will raise the voice against the Chief Minister, who promised justice, but betrayed me,” she said.

“My daughters were raped and killed. Why is the government protecting those officials who sabotaged the case,” she asked.

Even after a CBI investigation was ordered, the government was yet to hand over the case file, she said.

Asked how people had responded during the campaign, she said people immediately recognised her after seeing the blood-stained frocks that the campaigners carried with them. They showed sympathy, gave a lot of confidence and assured me that they would be with me until I got justice,” she said.