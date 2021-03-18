Voter fraud allegations:CEO orders probe

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has directed the District Election Officers (DEO) in nine more districts to conduct inquiries on the complaint pertaining to voter identity fraud in the electoral rolls.
The District Election Officers of Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta have been instructed to submit their reports by March 20.
The instruction was issued after Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged discrepancies in the voter rolls in 10 more constituencies. The discrepancies were found in the voters' lists in Kannur, Koothuparamba, Kalpetta, Thavanur, Pattambi, Chalakudy, Perumbavoor, Udumbanchola, Vaikom and Adoor, according to Mr. Chennithala.
Mr. Chennithala had lodged his first complaint on Wednesday, and Mr. Meena had directed the DEOs of Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram to conduct a factual inquiry. Appropriate action as per the law will be initiated if the charges are proven correct, the Chief Electoral Officer said.
