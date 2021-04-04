Vote for UDF for State’s development, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has called upon the people of Wayanad to vote for United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates for the comprehensive development of the State.

Addressing an election rally for UDF candidate P.K. Jayalakshmi at Vellamunda in the district on Sunday, Mr. Gandhi said the election would determine the future of Kerala, especially Wayanad.

Though was elected to the Lok Sabha with a record margin from Wayanad, he was not able to utilise his privilege as an MP under the LDF regime, he said. If the UDF is voted to power in the State, he could do more for his constituency, Mr. Gandhi added.

The LDF government had been cheating the people of the district in all respects, especially when it came to the establishment of a government medical College and declaration of eco-sensitive zones around sanctuaries, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi visited the Sree Mahvishnu temple at Thirunelly in the district.