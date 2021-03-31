Unpredictable like never before

KOCHI

31 March 2021

“Most people here are unsure of the voting pattern this year, mainly due to the new entrant, apart from those fielded by the traditional fronts,” said 80-year-old Madhavan

This could perhaps be the first time that voting trends are so unpredictable in Muvattupuzha, going by voters’ perceptions.

The Hindu met 80-year-old Madhavan, who till recently sold milk from his cows to earn an income, as he was viewing poll campaign vehicles zoom past on the Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha highway. “Most people here are unsure of the voting pattern this year, mainly due to the new entrant, apart from those fielded by the traditional fronts. I will heed to my children’s opinion and cast my vote,” he said.

New entrant

The conversation was interrupted as Prasad P.M., a 54-year-old rubber tapper, joined. “I was a Congress activist for the past 30 years. Not any more, since the realisation has dawned that both the UDF and the LDF were taking turns in befooling people, while the BJP cannot be trusted. The development works ushered in by Twenty20 in Kizhakkambalam speak of their intention and potential,” he said.

A middle-aged saleswoman at a ration shop in Madakkathanam said the condition of the poor and the marginalised remained much the same, over the years. “I hope the new party in the fray will be different,” she added.