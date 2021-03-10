UDF dominates in this decade-old constituency

KOCHI

10 March 2021 00:33 IST

Thrikkakara chose Cong. candidates in 2011 and 2016

The Thrikkakara Assembly constituency is just a decade old and in the two elections since its formation, the electors have sent Congress party candidates to the Assembly. The recently-concluded elections to the local bodies had seen the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Congress party dominate. A largest segment of the constituency’s geographical area comprises urban areas, including information technology hubs in Kakkanad.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which came second in both the Assembly elections, is on the lookout for a suitable Independent candidate to contest the seat and pose a challenge to the incumbent as the constituency includes some parts of the Kochi Corporation where the UDF held sway in the recent elections to the local bodies.

Both the LDF and the UDF have not declared their candidates from the constituency. LDF sources said the candidate from Thrikkakara would be decided after Monday, but did not rule out anyone including retired doctor, J. Jacob, who is now umoured to be the LDF choice. Though there are differences of opinion about the UDF candidate, most feel that P.T. Thomas will take to the contest from the UDF side. Mr. Thomas won the election to the State Assembly in 2016 with more than 45% vote share. Out of a total registered voters of 1.81 lakh, Mr. Thomas received over 61,000 votes whereas his nearest rival Sebastian Paul of the LDF bagged 49,455 votes (36.55%). Bharatiya Janata Party’s N. Saji bagged 21,247 votes and improved his party’s performance from the previous election.

Advertising

Advertising

The Thrikkakara constituency went to the polls for the first time in 2011. The key contestants were Benny Behanan of the Congress and M.E. Hassainar of the CPI(M). Mr. Behanan won nearly 56% of the votes (65,854 votes) to beat Mr. Hassainar, who bagged 43,448 votes (36.87%). The BJP candidate N. Saji Kumar bagged 5,935 votes.

Thrikkakara is bordered by Kalamassery, Kunnathunadu, Ernakulam, Piravom, and Thripunithura Assembly constituencies.