Tribespeople, plantation workers hold key in Kalpetta segment

Kalpetta

11 March 2021 23:32 IST

Performance in local body elections a boon for UDF

Kalpetta constituency is the only segment allotted for the general category among the three Assembly segments in Wayanad district.

The constituency had favoured the United Democratic Front (UDF) in theAssembly and Lok Sabha polls in the past few elections, except in the Assembly polls in 2016. M.V. Shreyams Kumar of the Janata Dal (Secular) had been representing Kalpetta since 2006. However in 2016, Mr. Kumar, who was then part of the Janata Dal (United), was defeated by C.K. Saseendaran of the CPI(M) by a margin of 13,083 votes.

Congress candidate M.I. Shanavas wrested the Wayanad constituency in the 2014 Lok Sahba polls for the second time by a margin of 20,870 votes. However, party leader Rahul Gandhi got the highest margin of 63,754 votes from the segment in the Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. He secured 1,01,229 votes, and his opponent P.P. Suneer of the LDF won 37,475 votes.

The votes of its tribal population, and tea and coffee plantation workers will be the decisive factor in the Assembly elections in Kalpetta.

However, going by the trend in the last local body polls, Kalpetta may favour the UDF this time, since the UDF had won eight of the 11 civic bodies, including the Kalpetta Municipality, in the polls. The LDF had bagged nine of the 11 civic bodies in the 2015 local body polls.

The LDF allotted the segment to Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) after the entry of the party into the front. M.V. Shreyams Kumar will contest again in the constituency, this time for the LJD.

The UDF is yet to announce its candidate in the segment. There are 1,98,598 voters, including 1,01,347 women and 97,251 men, in the constituency.