Kerala

Take Elathur back, demands Raghavan

Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan has asked the Congress leadership to take back the Elathur Assembly seat now allotted to the Nationalist Congress Party (K), floated by Pala MLA Mani C. Kappan.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Raghavan pointed out that the United Democratic Front had a majority in Elathur, considered a CPI(M) stronghold, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “The party should not take steps that would erode its base. Local activists are already sore at not being consulted about the candidature,” he said. Mr. Raghavan said Mr. Kappan’s party had no base in Elathur. He urged Ms. Gandhi to field popular and strong candidates from there. It is learnt that Zulfikkar Mayuri is Mr. Kappan’s nominee.

