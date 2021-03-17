‘Tacit deal’ not just in three segments: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram

17 March 2021 23:10 IST

Cong. leader terms CM’s secular stance a lie

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said RSS theoretician R. Balashankar had blown the lid off the ‘tacit vote-sharing understanding’ between the BJP and CPI(M) in the Assembly elections in Kerala.

Mr. Balashankar, a former editor of RSS newspaper Organiser, allegedly said the BJP’s State leadership had struck a pact with the CPI(M) to defeat the Congress in several vital constituencies.

Purportedly quoting Mr. Balashankar, Mr. Chennithala said the RSS leader had stated that the BJP would channel its votes to aid the CPI(M) in Chengannur and Aranmula constituencies. In reciprocation, the CPI(M) would vote for BJP State president K. Surendran in Konni.

The BJP said Mr. Balashankar was peeved that the party had denied him a ticket. Hence, he had vented his ire on the State leadership, which had little say in candidate selection. The BJP’s national leadership made the final call. Moreover, the BJP said Mr. Balashankar had rarely evinced interest in contesting the Assembly elections.

Mr. Chennithala said the BJP-CPI(M) axis was not limited to three constituencies alone. The unholy nexus had metastasised to 140 constituencies in the State. The CPI(M) had sided with the Sangh Parivar to harm the Congress. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s so-called principled secular stance was a lie. He was in cahoots with Hindu majoritarian forces that sought to divide Kerala communally.

Mr. Vijayan was willing to accord the BJP a toehold in Kerala in his all-out bid for a second term in power. He had no qualms about sacrificing communal amity at the altar of realpolitik.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said Mr. Balashankar’s revelation was shocking. He said the CPI(M)’s self-defeating Faustian pact with the BJP would backfire at the hustings.