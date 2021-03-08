Surprises seem to be in short supply in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

08 March 2021 23:44 IST

UDF, riding on League’s popularity, remains confident; LDF likely to bank on Independents this time too

Neither the United Democratic Front (UDF) nor the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is awaiting any major electoral upheaval in Malappuram, the district with the largest number of Assembly constituencies: 16.

Known as a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the UDF, Malappuram district has the history of favouring the LDF whenever the IUML was on the defensive. Now, the IUML looks quite robust within the UDF. And the LDF appears a little too tired to replicate its 2006 show, in which IUML heavyweights like P.K. Kunhalikutty and E.T. Mohammed Basheer were beaten.

12 of 16 for UDF

The current political scenario seems to have reinforced the IUML’s confidence in Malappuram. At present, the UDF holds 12 out of the 16 constituencies, and 11 of them are with the IUML. The LDF has four MLAs in the district, including Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan. Of the four MLAs, three are LDF-backed Independents.

Although the UDF had won 12 seats in 2016, the triumphs in Perinthalmanna and Mankada were by a narrow margin. The IUML’s Manjalamkuzhi Ali had won Perinthalmanna by 579 votes when T.A. Ahamed Kabeer bagged Mankada by 1,508 votes. Both fronts are focussing on these adjoining constituencies.

The LDF appears set to repeat its 2016 strategy by offering constituencies to Independents with deep pockets. An array of wealthy persons such as P.V. Anvar (current MLA of Nilambur), V. Abdurahiman (MLA of Tanur), Gafoor P. Lillis, N.A. Mohammed Kutty, and Niyas Pulikkalakath are on the LDF list.

Former Malappuram municipal chairperson K.P. Mohammed Mustafa too is set to jump into the LDF bandwagon.

Tanur went the LDF way for the first time in 2016, thanks to former Congressman Mr. Abdurahman’s influence. Nilambur too handed over victory to Mr. Anvar. The UDF looks determined to wrest back Tanur and Nilambur at any cost.

A lesson for League

A tight fight is expected in Tirur and Tirurangaditoo. In 2016, the IUML learned a big lesson in Tirurangadi – that not even the safest seat can be taken for granted.

Although the BJP is not a force to reckon with in Malappuram, its vote share has had a moderate increase over the past elections. The presence of SDPI candidates and the stand of the Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar can be crucial in segments like Mankada and Perinthalmanna.