Sumesh shows kitchen is no women’s domain

UDF candidate cooks at community kitchen to convey message of gender equity

Any deviation from the usual campaign trail can bring back the focus on a candidate. Sumesh Achuthan, the young United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate of Chittur, found himself in the limelight on Saturday when he entered a community kitchen at Polpully.

Instead of seeking votes of the Congress women engaged in cooking at Babu Auditorium, Polpully, Mr. Sumesh took over the job of cooking and sent home the message that kitchen was not women’s exclusive domain. “Yes, there is a wider message to it. By showing that kitchen is not the exclusive domain of women, I wanted to convey a message of gender equity. Women should not be chained to kitchen as well,” said Mr. Sumesh.

Mr. Sumesh knew he could not be a cook overnight. So he sought the help of his wife Swapna. Both of them reached the kitchen and cooked the mid-day meal along with the other women there.

“The wider message is that all changes should begin from home. Good homes will pave the foundation for a good society,” he said adding that social justice and gender equity were important messages of the election.

Mr. Sumesh went on to say that election campaigns should not be drowned in political debates and wrangles over development. “We have even more serious things that can bring about major changes to our social fabric. We should not desist from addressing such matters,” he said.