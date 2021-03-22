Sulfikkar Mayuri is UDF candidate in Elathur

Kozhikode

22 March 2021 20:29 IST

Impasse ends with Dinesh Mani withdrawing nomination

Reluctantly yielding to pressure from the State leadership, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) executive member U.V. Dinesh Mani withdrew from the fray in the Elathur Assembly segment on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nomination.

This followed a series of deliberations within the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF). Now, Sulfikkar Mayuri, State vice president of the newly floated Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK), led by Mani C. Kappan, will be the official UDF candidate in Elathur. He will contest as an Independent.

Sennin Rashi of the Bharatiya National Janata Dal (BNJD), another constituent of the UDF, too withdrew his nomination.

Advertising

Advertising

UDF State convenor M.M. Hassan told the media that the Elathur seat was allotted to the NCK under the seat-sharing pact. The NCK had sought three seats, but was given two seats, including Pala. The sentiments of the Congress workers in Elathur would be considered in the next polls, Mr. Hassan said.

‘Workers still unhappy’

Meanwhile, Mr. Mani said he would be campaigning in other Assembly segments in Kozhikode district. The party workers still opposed the seat-sharing arrangement, he said.

If the Congress had fielded a candidate the chances of the party wresting the seat would have been bright. Now the State leadership would be responsible for the outcome of the elections, Mr. Mani said.