Sudhakaran raises questions over Adani’s Kannur visit

Congress leader K. Sudhakaran has demanded an inquiry into the whereabouts of Gautam Adani who arrived by a chartered flight at 7 a.m. on Friday and stayed till late night in Kannur.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also in Kannur when Mr. Adani visited the district. “Why did he come? Who did he see? Central agencies should investigate,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The Congress leader said the Chief Minister was moving away from his own party and those allied with him were beginning to respond with sarcastic statements. The Chief Minister had sidelined those along with him in the party. “Where is Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, P. Jayarajan and E.P. Jayarajan,” he asked.

In order to remove P. Jayarajan, a norm was set that those contesting parliamentary elections should not be considered for the Assembly polls, he added.