Strike hits banking services

40,000 staff keep off work protesting against privatisation

Banking services were affected on Monday after 40,000 bank employees across the State took part in a two-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of nine bank unions, against the proposed privatisation of public sector banks.

Clearances of cheques, demand drafts, and other payment instruments came to a standstill as employees of public sector banks and scheduled banks abstained from work. Some new generation banks functioned as there was no forced closure by the agitating unions. The strike that commenced on Monday morning will end on Tuesday midnight. The public faced much hardship as Saturday and Sunday were also bank holidays.

Agitating employees took out marches demanding scrapping of the move to privatise two public sector banks announced in the Union Budget. In the State capital, a march was taken out by the unions to the SBI main branch near the Secretariat. In Ernakulam, a march was taken out from the South railway station to the SBI Metro branch on M.G. Road. A meeting was later held.

10 lakh staff nationwide

Stating that the strike was a success, C.D. Josson, State convener, UFBU, said banking services in the State had come to a standstill as the clearing houses could not function due to the strike by 10 lakh bank employees across the country.

The All India Bank Employees Association, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers’ Association, Bank Employees Confederation of India, Indian National Bank Employees Federation, Indian National Bank Officers Congress, National Organisation of Bank Workers and National Organisation of Bank Officers are participating in the stir.