Kerala Assembly elections 2021 | Spectre of cross-voting worries fronts

Thiruvananthapuram

05 April 2021 20:52 IST

Campaign managers do not rule out “tactical voting” on polling day

The spectre of cross-voting seemed to plague political fronts ahead of the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Apprehensions about last-minute shifts in voting behaviour also appeared to niggle at the minds of candidates.

As the silent campaigning ended, it seemed the electoral contest had narrowed down largely to a three-cornered race.

The LDF is fighting for the continuity of governance. The UDF wants to show the “corrupt” State government the door. The BJP stressed the need for a new electoral alliance to occupy the political centre-ground in Kerala.

Silent campaigns

The coalitions energetically sought votes. Automated telephone calls delivered recorded requests for support to voters. Candidates knocked on doors with supporters.

Both LDF and UDF candidates seemed to focus on minority community voters. The duelling coalitions tried to sell themselves as the best defence against an emergent BJP.

The BJP has emerged as a decisive third force and sought to supplant the Congress as the primary opponent to the LDF.

Campaign managers did not rule out “tactical voting” on polling day. Organising last-minute cross-party voting was not difficult for most political parties in Kerala.

Trade charges

The three opposing fronts traded accusations of cross-voting. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, said the Congress had struck a secret alliance with the LDF in at least 20 constituencies to defeat the BJP.

The pact was evident in KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran’s statement. He had publicly sought LDF votes to defeat the BJP State president K. Surendran in Manjeswaram. In reciprocation, the Congress would help the CPI(M) in Nemom, he alleged.

Mr. Ramachandran said CPI(M) and BJP were in cahoots to defeat the Congress. The LDF had assigned a “weak candidate” in Manjeswaram to help Mr. Surendran.

The NDA had no candidate in Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam. The BJP had deliberately created a political vacuum to aid the LDF, he said.

CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan said Congress had cross-voted to ensure a BJP victory in Nemom in the 2016 Assembly elections. The symbiotic relationship has been extended to other constituencies in 2021.