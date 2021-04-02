SOP to prevent ‘duplicate’ voting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 April 2021 23:35 IST

Thumb impression, photograph of those on ASD list to be taken

Election officials on Friday came out with a set of measures for preventing ‘duplicate/multiple voting’ during the April 6 Assembly polls in the State.

The thumb impression and the photograph of voters on the list of Absent, Shifted, Dead/Duplicate (ASD) entries in the electoral rolls will be taken when they visit the polling station to cast their vote.

The thumb impression will be taken irrespective of the voter’s signature. The photograph will be captured and preserved for future reference. Polling officials have also been directed to obtain a declaration from voters in this category.

Presiding officers have been instructed to follow the SOP, prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), before permitting the voter to exercise his/her franchise. Further, electors will be permitted to vote only after the indelible ink mark on the finger has fully dried.

Election officials had conducted a “thorough field verification” and came up with a list of ASD entries on the electoral roll. This list will be provided to all presiding officers.

Individuals attempting to vote at multiple places or impersonate another voter will be prosecuted as per Sections 171D, 171 F of the Indian Penal Code. The punishment can extend up to one year of imprisonment or with fine or both.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, a High Court Division Bench had directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, to take steps to prevent duplicate/multiple voting.

The ECI places utmost importance on the purity of the electoral roll. While there are detailed SOPs for inclusion as well as deletion from the rolls, the process of deletion is far more stringent to avoid wrongful deletion which may deprive eligible electors of voting right, election officials said.

“As a result, there are instances where an elector gets enrolled at his new residence while not applying for deletion at the old address,” they said.