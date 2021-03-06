Shah to finalise NDA candidates

Thiruvananthapuram

BDJS likely to be given at least 20 seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Sunday. The meeting will finalise the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate list for Kerala. Mr. Shah will arrive here on Saturday evening. By one account, the BJP will accord the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) at least 20 seats. Its other ally, the P. C. Thomas-led Kerala Congress, will get a few central Kerala seats. A party insider said Union Minister V. Muraleedharan was unlikely to be in the fray. BJP State president K. Surendran is likely to contest in Mr. Muraleedharan’s stead from Kazhakuttam. Former State Police Chief T. P. Senkumar might get the BJP ticket for the Kodungalloor constituency. Technocrat E. Sreedharan is high on the candidate list. It remains to be seen whether Mr. Shah would project the 82-year-old technocrat as BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate. BJP core committee members P.K. Krishnadas will contest from Kattakada. The other likely candidates are M.T. Ramesh and BJP State spokesperson B. Gopalakrishnan.

New faces

Mr. Shah is likely to give BJP membership to a set of new faces. Some of them might get the ticket. They include the daughter of a CPI(M) veteran and trade unionist from Kochi. Mr. Shah will address the rally that marks the conclusion of Mr. Surendran’s Vijay Yatra.

