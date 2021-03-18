Sabarimala being used for electoral gains: CPI

Thiruvananthapuram

18 March 2021 18:47 IST

CPI State secretary says the NSS had fought the case and lost

The Sabarimala issue now exists as a problem only in the minds of some people who are trying to use faith for electoral gains, CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran said on Thursday.

Participating in the ‘Janavidhi 2021’ meet-the-press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, district committee, and the Kesari Memorial Journalists Trust, Mr. Rajendran pointed out that the review pleas on the Sabarimala issue had been referred to a nine-member larger bench of the Supreme Court and it is advisable to wait for the decision.

Advertising

Advertising

Replying to the NSS stand on the matter, Mr. Rajendran said that the NSS had fought the case and lost.

“'There is no point in mobilising the people and blaming the government instead of seeking legal options after losing the case in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Since the unfolding of the events that followed the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, no problems were reported in Sabarimala either in 2019 or 2020, Mr. Rajendran said.

Devotees conducted the pilgrimage peacefully although their numbers were low in 2020 due to COVID-19. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who is contesting from Kazhakuttam, was not responsible for the controversy cropping up again ahead of the elections, he said.

The situation is conducive for an LDF victory in the State, Mr. Rajendran said. The Opposition is unable to find candidates to fight the elections in many constituencies, Mr. Rajendran alleged.

On the prospects in Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Rajendran said that O. Rajagopal of the BJP had won in 2016 after UDF votes ‘flowed out.’

“If they are planning to dam the flow this time, well and good,” he said, adding that the LDF will win in Nemom.

On the decision of Left workers, including those of the CPI, joining the BJP, Mr. Rajendran said that opportunists will go anywhere.