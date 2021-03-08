RTC invites candidates to stick bills on buses

Fee is ₹12,600 and GST for a month

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will make available its buses for electioneering in the forthcoming polls. Candidates who pay ₹12,600 and GST for a month can use earmarked spaces on both sides and rear of the buses to paste campaign materials.

A total of 104 sq ft on the exterior of the ordinary buses in the fleet will be made available for the purpose. The corporation plans to give incentives to those who book more buses. Political parties may also use the buses for campaigning, a KSRTC official said.

Direct approach

Candidates may directly approach the marketing wing of the corporation to book the slots. The KSRTC is attempting such an experiment for the first time. Whether the Election Commission will intervene, since the buses are owned by the State-owned transport undertaking, remains to be seen. Five years ago, Railways had ordered the removal of polyvinyl sheets on train coaches promoting a popular tag line of the LDF. The agency that had hired the advertisement space had not obtained Railways’ prior approval. Railways slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on the agency.

Following the Railways’ directive to remove the adverts, the agency approached the High Court and obtained a stay order, and the campaign continued.