Row over alleged bogus vote in Kalamassery

Kochi

07 April 2021 01:02 IST

Kalamassery witnesses a voter turnout of 75.68%

Voting was peaceful in the keenly-watched Kalamassery constituency except for the incident in which a complaint was raised by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate P.S. Jayaraj that a bogus vote was cast allegedly with the help of polling officials.

Police intervene

The complaint was filed with the polling officer at Booth Number 77, East Kadungalloor LP School. The police intervened to pacify the protesting NDA supporters. The protest and the subsequent events disrupted the polling process for about half-an-hour.

The constituency saw a total poll percentage of 75.83%. The 2016 Assembly election had seen 81.03% voter turnout.

Advertising

Advertising

Polling picked up momentum as the day progressed with nearly six per cent of votes being cast within the first hour of the opening of polling. By 10 a.m. the percentage had gone up to 16.68% and by noon it was 34.03%.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Rajeev cast his vote at the Kalamassery University Colony Booth number 152 along with his wife Vani Kesari.

V.E. Abdul Gafoor of the UDF and his father and sitting MLA V.K. Ebrahim Kunju cast their votes at the Kongorpilly Government Higher Secondary school while P.S. Jayaraj of the NDA cast his vote at the Koduvazhanga SN Lower Primary School in Alangad.