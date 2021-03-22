Kerala Assembly Elections | Rousseau inspires campaign art

His ‘The Repast of the Lion’ adapted for mural at Kazhakuttam

What does Henri Rousseau, the French post-impressionist painter, have to do with the elections in Kerala?

A team of artists led by Ajith Kumar G. has adapted Rousseau’s work ‘The Repast of the Lion’ to create a mural for the election campaign of Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Kadakampally Surendran in the Kazhakuttam Assembly segment here.

Lion replaced

Rousseau’s early 20th century work depicts a feeding lion against the backdrop of exotic vegetation. The eye-catching mural near Sreekaryam junction retains the lush, jungle backdrop, but the lion has been replaced by Mr. Surendran. A great hornbill, the State bird, perches on his left arm.

A computer image of the ‘poll mural’ was projected on to the wall using an LCD projector and traced. In this manner, even large art works can be completed in a short time, according to Ajith Kumar.

Promoting artists

Another, 180-sq.ft mural has been created near the mini civil station at Kadakampally, also as part of Mr. Surendran’s campaign.

Adding colour to the campaign aside, such works help to promote artists, Mr. Surendran says. Moreover, they stand out from your run-of-the-mill poll graffiti.

Kazhakuttam is witnessing a pitched battle this time with Mr. Surendran, the sitting MLA, facing S.S. Lal of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Sobha Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).