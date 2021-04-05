Roadshows mark end of campaigning

Candidates conduct final tours; Nirmala Sitharaman, Rahul Gandhi campaign in district

Brisk tours of the constituencies kept candidates occupied on the final day of campaigning in the district, and by evening the pace was stepped up with roadshows, ‘padayatras’ and rallies.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the senior leaders who campaigned in the district on the day.

LDF’s V. K. Prasanth, led a ‘road roller march’ in the Vattiyurkavu segment. It was meant to be symbolic of the public works undertaken during his watch as MLA. K. Muraleedharan, S. S. Lal, Veena S. Nair and V. S. Sivakumar, the UDF candidates in Nemom, Kazhakuttam, Vattiyurkavu and Thiruvanananthapuram, attended a rally with Rahul Gandhi in the evening at Poojappura.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the LDF candidate in Kazhakuttam, held a rally in the segment and attended a women’s meet in the evening. In Nemom, LDF candidate V. Sivankutty conducted a road show, while Kummanam Rajasekharan and Sobha Surendran, the BJP candidates in Nemom and Kazhakuttam respectively, led ‘padayatras’ in their constituencies on Friday. The BJP candidate in Vattiyurkavu, V. V. Rajesh, and P. K. Krishnadas, the BJP candidate in Kattakada, led vehicle rallies.

Ms. Sitharaman lent her star power to NDA’s candidate J.R. Padmakumar in Nedumagad as his campaign concluded with a roadshow from Pazhakutty to Market junction. The LDF candidate in Nedumangad, G.R. Anil, also took out a roadshow, while UDF candidate P.S. Prasanth opted for a low-key end to his campaign, participating in family meetings and a foot march in Andoorkonam.

In Kovalam, JD(S) veteran and LDF candidate A. Neelalohithadasan Nadar and his UDF rival M. Vincent wound up their campaigns with road shows.

The NDA candidate Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan also toured various parts of the Assembly segment. V. Joy, the LDF candidate in Varkala, toured the colonies in the segment and attended family meets.