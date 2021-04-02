Rival fronts equally poised in Kunnamangalam

Winning the constituency a matter of prestige for both LDF and UDF

With just a few days remaining for the Assembly polls, P.T.A. Rahim , the two-time MLA of Kunnamangalam constituency, is busy visiting the houses of the elderly and others who have already cast their postal votes. “As important as seeking votes is thanking them for their votes,” says the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent candidate, coming out of the home of a middle-aged man who was incapacitated in an accident a few years ago. “Come back after your win. We have a lot to discuss,” says the voter and the candidate’s face brightens.

Other than such visits, Mr. Rahim says he is done with house visits and campaigning at a personal level. “This is a big constituency. It is literally impossible to reach every part of it,” he says, adding that the next two days will be dedicated to roadshows and a quick retracing of the trail.

That the United Democratic Front (UDF) too has fielded an Independent candidate in the constituency has boosted Mr. Rahim’s confidence. “They do not have the confidence to field a party candidate,” he says and goes on to add that the people have a lot to remember him by in the form of infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, UDF-backed Independent Dinesh Perumanna is going all out to win hearts with his warmth and broad smile.

Despite the fatigue of campaigning, he was seen interacting with women and children at the MSS Housing Colony in Olavanna panchayat in the morning. “It is the last leg of campaigning. From here on, it’s just roadshows, public gatherings and such,” he says, on his way to attend a funeral. Mr. Perumanna is banking on his familiarity with the constituency as a local and an active social worker.

On the occasion of Good Friday, V.K. Sajeevan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, begins his campaign by seeking the blessings of the nuns and the priest at Auxilium Nava Jyothi Convent and St. Joseph’s Church respectively at Kunnamangalam. Fr. Joseph Kalathil talks to him about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chances in Kunnamangalam and the State in general. The increasing vote share of the party in the constituency is a major confidence booster for Mr. Sajeevan.

Though not a seat of controversies, winning Kunnamangalam is a matter of prestige for both the UDF and the LDF and chances are almost equal for both the fronts. However, the role of the BJP and its vote share may be crucial in determining the verdict.