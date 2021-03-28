Rajnath promises law to protect Sabarimala devotees’ rights

Defence Minister lists series of welfare steps too

If elected to power in Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party will promulgate a law to protect the rights of Sabarimala devotees, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said.

Addressing an election rally at Pampady here on Sunday, Mr. Singh also promised a law that would enable devotees to administer temples in Kerala. “Devotees, not political parties, should administer temples,” he said, adding that another law to check ‘love jihad’ in the State would be brought in too.

‘Aid for fishers’

According to Mr. Singh, the NDA would come up with a series of welfare initiatives to put the State on course of a new development track. “We will provide employment to at least one member of each family while the welfare pension will be raised to ₹3,500 and efforts will be initiated to make Kerala hunger-free. Taking a cue from the PM-KISAN scheme, the fishermen will be provided a financial benefit of ₹6,000 a year while the women in poor families will be given six LPG cylinders for free every year,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Singh had led a roadshow by BJP workers in Pampady, organised as part of the election campaign of N. Hari, the party candidate in Puthupally.