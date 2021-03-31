Rahul to visit Wayanad on Thursday

KALPETTA

31 March 2021 18:54 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, will visit Wayanad, his constituency, on Thursday and participate in campaigns.

Mr. Gandhi will attend a public meeting after a road show at 10.15 a.m. at Gandhi park, Mananthavady, on the day, his office said in a release here. He will participate in a 1-km road show at Sultan Bathery at 11.15 a.m.

The Congress leader will also address the public on the premises of the new bus stand here at 12.45 p.m.

Mr. Gandhi will leave for Koodaranhi in Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district in a chopper at 2.40 p.m. He will attend a meeting at Koodaranhi at 3.5 p.m.

He will also participate in road shows at Areekode, Thuravur, and Nilambur in Eranad, Wandoor and Nilambur segments in Malappuram at 4 p.m, 5 p.m., and 6.45 p.m. respectively.

He will leave for Delhi by special aircraft at 11.45 p.m. from Kozhikode.