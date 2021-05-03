Rahim scores a hat-trick in Kunnamangalam

KOZHIKODE

03 May 2021 00:42 IST

LDF retains the Assembly constituency with a margin of 10,276 votes

Incumbent MLA P.T.A. Rahim, contesting as Left Democratic Front-backed Independent, has won from the Kunnamangalam for the third time in a row, crushing the United Democratic Front’s hopes of winning the constituency back after a decade.

However, district Congress committee secretary Dinesh Perumanna, who contested as UDF Independent, put up a good fight and managed to maintain a lead for a long time. Of the 1,92,958 votes polled, Mr. Rahim bagged 85,138 votes, Mr. Perumanna 74,862 votes and V.K. Sajeevan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 27,672 votes. Despite the LDF wave across the State, Mr. Rahim’s victory margin has reduced to 10,276 votes, as against the 11,205-margin he had in 2016.

The Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency has no unwavering loyalty to any front as both the LDF and the UDF have tasted victory here. Before Mr. Rahim came into the picture, it was a fortress of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) represented by U.C. Raman for two terms. However, the developmental activities carried out in the constituency over the last two terms and the policies of the LDF government seem to have pushed the electorate here to give Mr. Rahim yet another chance.

Mr. Perumanna’s image as the man-next-door and as an active social worker came in handy as he won more votes than both his predecessors, T. Siddique and Mr. Raman. Mr. Sajeevan, the BJP candidate, could not retain the party’s vote share in the constituency, when his predecessor C.K. Padmanabhan was the candidate.