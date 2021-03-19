Raghunath UDF candidate in Dharmadam

Kannur

19 March 2021 23:32 IST

The confusion regarding the United Democratic Front candidate in Dharmadam is finally over, with the Congress formally handing over to the Election Commission a letter assigning the party symbol to District Congress Committee secretary C. Raghunath on Friday.

Mr. Raghunath filed his papers on Thursday soon after Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president K. Sudhakaran declined to be in the fray in the constituency.

However, there was uncertainty after KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said he did not know about Mr. Raghunath’s candidature and the party was yet to announce its candidate.

