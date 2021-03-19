Kerala

Raghunath UDF candidate in Dharmadam

The confusion regarding the United Democratic Front candidate in Dharmadam is finally over, with the Congress formally handing over to the Election Commission a letter assigning the party symbol to District Congress Committee secretary C. Raghunath on Friday.

Mr. Raghunath filed his papers on Thursday soon after Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president K. Sudhakaran declined to be in the fray in the constituency.

However, there was uncertainty after KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said he did not know about Mr. Raghunath’s candidature and the party was yet to announce its candidate.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 11:33:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/kerala-assembly/raghunath-udf-candidate-in-dharmadam/article34112429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY