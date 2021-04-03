Pulsating contest on cards in Mavelikara

LDF’s M.S. Arun Kumar, UDF’s K.K. Shaju and NDA’s K. Sanju to battle it out

With only hours left for the open campaigning for the Assembly polls to draw to a close, a pulsating contest is on cards in the Mavelikara constituency (SC reserved) where a communist and two former communists are fighting each other for supremacy.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M.S. Arun Kumar, a young face of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) {CPI(M)}, to retain and complete a hat-trick of victories in the constituency.

He is up against two former CPI (M) members- United Democratic Front candidate K.K. Shaju of the Congress and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate K. Sanju of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The constituency has supported communists, socialists and congress in the elections since it came into being in 1957. In the last six elections, the constituency sided with the UDF four times (1991, 1996, 2001 and 2006). However, following the delimitation it leaned towards the LDF in 2011 and 2016. R. Rajesh of the CPI(M) emerged victorious on both occasions with comfortable margins.

Compared to his two main rivals, LDF candidate Mr. Kumar, who is hoping to carry the Left mantle forward, had a head start in the campaigning front. He is banking on the development initiatives of the LDF government and good works carried out in the last 10 years by Mr. Rajesh in the constituency.

While Mr. Kumar is contesting to the State Assembly for the first time, his main opponent UDF candidate Mr. Shaju is considered a seasoned politician. Shaju started his political career in the CPI(M) and later joined the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS)-led by K.R. Gouri. He later moved to the Congress.

Mr. Shaju, who was elected twice to the Assembly from Pandalam in 2001 and 2006 on the JSS ticket, is banking on the anti-incumbency factor to wrest the Mavelikara seat.

NDA candidate Sanju quit the CPI(M) and joined the saffron party just before the announcement of his candidature. The NDA’s good performance in the 2020 local body polls gives him the confidence of a fine show.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the UDF had gained upper hand in the Assembly segment with a lead of 969 votes. In last year’s local body polls, the LDF romped to victory in six grama panchayats in the constituency.

The UDF rules the Mavelikara municipality and one grama panchayat. The BJP-led NDA has elected members in all grama panchayats and the municipality.