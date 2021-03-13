Protest in Kollam DCC over candidature

A section of leaders want Bindu Krishna to contest in Kollam, threaten to resign

While the Congress is expected to announce its list of candidates on Sunday, factional feud in the party has come to the fore in Kollam with a section of leaders deciding to resign from their official posts over denial of seat to District Congress Committee president Bindu Krishna.

As per reports, among those planning to submit resignation are many Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee members, DCC office-bearers, , mandalam presidents, booth presidents, and party workers.

Ms. Krishna was expected to contest in Kollam and her supporters had started unofficial campaigning. But reportedly, the State leadership has asked her to contest from Kundara to accommodate P.C. Vishnunath, whose name was recommended by Oommen Chandy. “Bindu Krishna has been very active in the Kollam constituency. The denial of the ticket to her will affect the workers’ morale ,” said a party source.

The protesting leaders sent emails to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi explaining the reason for their decision to resign. Stressing her performance as Kollam DCC president, it details how the party members worked under her leadership during and after Cyclone Ockhi and during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The members say that a candidate like Mr. Vishnunath, who is new to the constituency, will create resentment among workers. “If Ms. Krishna is the candidate we can easily win the seat as she is popular in Kollam. ,” he adds.

Reportedly, Mr. Vishnunath’s name is considered for a handful of constituencies, including Kollam and Kottarakara. While sitting MLA M. Mukesh is the LDF candidate in Kollam, the front has fielded CPI(M) State secretariat member and former Rajya Sabha MP K.N. Balagopal in Kottarakara.

Her response

Meanwhile, Ms. Krishna has asked her supporters not to submit their resignations. “I understand their sentiment, but I will not encourage anyone to leave the party. We are waiting for the official announcement,” she says.