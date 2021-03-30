Priyanka to campaign in capital today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will undertake a whirlwind tour of the capital district on Tuesday to drum up support for the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s candidates.

The star campaigner is scheduled to address a corner meeting in Venjaramoodu at 3.30 p.m. when she will solicit votes for the UDF candidates fielded in Varkala, Attingal, Vamanapuram and Nedumangad constituencies. Later, she will travel to Kattakada by helicopter to address another corner meeting at 4.40 p.m. as part of the UDF campaigns in Aruvikkara, Kattakada and Parassala. Following another journey to Poojappura by helicopter, Ms. Gandhi will address a public gathering at the Poojappura mandapam at 5.40 p.m.

Her programmes in Thiruvananthapuram will conclude with a reception at Poonthura at 6.30 p.m.