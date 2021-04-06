Presiding officer assaulted at a booth in Payyannur

KANNUR

He was assaulted for objection against voter showing ration card as ID proof, say police

The Kerala Police registered a case against a polling agent and five others on charges of assaulting the presiding officer at booth 105A of the Payyannur Kandankali school in Kannur on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by Mohammad Ashraf Kalathil, a native of Panoor, and a professor at DIA College, Thalassery, the police registered the case against polling agent M. Prakash and the others.

According to the police, the presiding officer was attacked after he had refused a person who tried to vote by showing ration card as his identification proof.

Following the assault, polling was suspended for half an hour at the booth. The presiding officer sought treatment at the Payyannur Taluk Hospital. Polling was resumed after he was replaced with another officer.