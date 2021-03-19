Poll symbols too undergo a tech upgrade

Pen drive, computer, laptop, extension cord among 198 ‘free symbols’

Images reflecting contemporary life, including pen drive, computer, computer mouse, laptop, dish antenna, mobile charger and extension cord, figure in the 198 ‘free symbols’ made available by the Election Commission of India for candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly elections.

Fruits and vegetables too find place on the list, the prominent ones being jackfruit, capsicum, ladies’ finger, apple, peas, grapes, and green chilli. Household items and kitchen utensils that can resonate easily with voters, along with bangles, safety pin, room cooler, bat, door handle, helmet, typewriter and whistle are included.

Their purpose

The symbols help parties create a unique identity, while making it easier for voters to make their choice.

A lot of thought goes into the selection of the election symbols as the demand is for everyday objects that can be easily identified by voters. Besides using them in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballots, the symbols are an integral part of electioneering materials too.

The 198 ‘free symbols’ are in addition to the symbols reserved to the seven national political parties and State parties, including four from Kerala.

Many of the symbols are created by M.S. Sethi, who for decades served as a draftsman for the Election Commission.

Being national political parties, the BSP, BJP, TMC, CPI, CPI(M), INC and NCP have symbols reserved for them. The Janata Dal (Secular), Kerala Congress (M), IUML and RSP have also symbols reserved for them by the ECI as they enjoy the status of State political parties.