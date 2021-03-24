Poll officials warn against defacing public places

Posters, graffiti not to be allowed within 100-metre radius of polling stations

Public places and properties should not be used for Assembly election campaign, Keshav Kumar Pathak, election observer, has said. He was addressing a meeting of representatives of political parties at the district collectorate here on Wednesday.

Mr. Pathak said posters and graffiti would not be allowed within a 100-metre radius of polling stations. Any violation will invite action, he said.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said the COVID protocol should be observed during campaign. Seats should be arranged in line with physical distancing guidelines. Meetings should be held only at designated places, and roads should not be used for the purpose.

As many as 1,845 polling stations will have webcasting, and the process will be recorded at 209 others. Postal votes will be made transparent. Those eligible for special postal votes will be intimated of the day of voting through SMS. Thirty special teams will be deployed to coordinate postal voting procedures.

Meanwhile, the district administration claimed that 1,06,466 campaign materials had been removed from public places in the district so far.