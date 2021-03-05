Political slugfest may reach a new high in Kollam

Do-or-die battle for UDF, LDF plans to consolidate, while NDA seeks to make inroads

Kollam recorded a spectacular red wave in 2016, becoming the only district that favoured the Left coalition in all Assembly segments.

The election also witnessed a surprise turnaround in constituencies such as Chavara and Eravaipuram, where Communist Marxist Party (CMP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidates managed to wrest power in Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) bastions. But in 2021, the political battle is expected to move to an all-new level with both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and and the United Democratic Front (UDF) gearing for their toughest fight.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) too is pinning high hopes in some segments.

In 2016, the CPI(M) and the Communist Party of India won four seats each while the Kerala Congress (B), the CMP, and the RSP(L) claimed the other three. After the pro-LDF faction of the CMP merged with CPI(M), now the party will be contesting from five seats, including Chavara.

It is a do-or-die situation for the UDF and the coalition partner RSP, a party that used to enjoy broad support in many parts of the district.

While RSP leaders Shibu Baby John and A.A. Aziz were defeated by CMP’s Vijayan Pillai and CPI(M)’s M. Naushad in 2016, RSP dissident Kovoor Kunjumon emerged victorious in Kunnathur, defeating official RSP candidate Ullas Kovoor with the support of the LDF.

Mr. John and Mr. Kovoor will be once again in the fray while Babu Divakaran is likely to contest from Eravipuram. Ullas Kovoor’s name was declared by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala during his Aishwarya Kerala Yatra and he will be contesting against Mr.Kunjumon, who has represented the constituency for the past 20 years.

Chathannur is another constituency poised for a keen contest where B.B. Gopakumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party had polled 33,199 votes and finished second, pushing Sooranad Rajasekharan of the Congress to third.

The UDF is keen on winning a decent share of seats in the district since the local body polls turned out to be another debacle with the LDF winning the Kollam Corporation, district panchayat, three municipalities, 10 of the 11 block panchayats, and 44 of the 68 grama panchayats.

The UDF’s focus is on zeroing in on winnable candidates irrespective of other extraneous pressures. Though there is no official confirmation from the CPI(M), M. Mukesh and M. Naushad may most likely contest from Kollam and Eravipuram once again and Sujith Vijayan, son of the late MLA Vijayan Pillai, is being considered for Chavara.

The candidature of senior leaders J. Mercykutty Amma and P. Aisha Potty is uncertain as of now and a clear picture is expected to emerge within a week.

K.B. Ganesh Kumar of the Kerala Congress (B) will be contesting from his home turf Pathanapuram and the segment might see an interesting battle depending on the candidates picked by the other fronts.

The BJP has made substantial gains in the local body elections and the NDA’s vote share had also increased compared to 2011. The coalition leaders are hopeful of the NDA making major gains in the district.